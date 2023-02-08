Jackson’s 47 lead Western Carolina past Wofford 95-91 in 2OT

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Tre Jackson scored 47 points and Western Carolina beat Wofford 95-91 in double overtime on Wednesday…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Tre Jackson scored 47 points and Western Carolina beat Wofford 95-91 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Jackson was 14 of 21 shooting, including 8 for 15 from distance, and went 11 for 11 from the line for the Catamounts (14-12, 7-6 Southern Conference). Vonterius Woolbright scored 30 points while going 12 of 26 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and added 13 rebounds. Russell Jones was 3 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 10 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

B.J. Mack finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Terriers (13-13, 5-8). Jackson Paveletzke added 17 points for Wofford. Corey Tripp also had 16 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.