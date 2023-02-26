Jackson State hosts Prairie View A&M after Douglas’ 23-point showing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (12-17, 8-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (10-18, 9-6 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (12-17, 8-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (10-18, 9-6 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the Jackson State Tigers after William Douglas scored 23 points in Prairie View A&M’s 75-71 win over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Tigers have gone 6-2 in home games. Jackson State has a 0-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 8-8 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M ranks second in the SWAC scoring 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Yahuza Rasas averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Adams is averaging 7.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Douglas is averaging 14.2 points for the Panthers. Rasas is averaging 10.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.