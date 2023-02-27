Jackson State hosts Douglas and Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (12-17, 8-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (10-18, 9-6 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (12-17, 8-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (10-18, 9-6 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces the Jackson State Tigers after William Douglas scored 23 points in Prairie View A&M’s 75-71 win against the Alcorn State Braves.

The Tigers are 6-2 in home games. Jackson State has a 2-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers are 8-8 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ken Evans is averaging 11.1 points for the Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

Jeremiah Gambrell averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc. Douglas is shooting 39.9% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.