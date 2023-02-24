Jackson, South Carolina Gamecocks to visit Vescovi, No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-18, 3-12 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (20-8, 9-6 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-18, 3-12 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (20-8, 9-6 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II and the South Carolina Gamecocks visit Santiago Vescovi and the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

The Volunteers have gone 12-2 at home. Tennessee has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Gamecocks are 3-12 in conference games. South Carolina has a 5-3 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vescovi is averaging 12.6 points and two steals for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Jackson is averaging 15.5 points and six rebounds for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

