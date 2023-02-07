Jackson-Davis leads No. 18 Indiana against No. 24 Rutgers after 25-point performance

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Indiana plays the No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points in Indiana’s 79-74 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Hoosiers have gone 12-1 in home games. Indiana is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-4 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is the top team in the Big Ten scoring 12.6 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is shooting 57.6% and averaging 19.8 points for the Hoosiers. Miller Kopp is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Clifford Omoruyi is scoring 13.4 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 12.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

