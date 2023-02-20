Jackson-Davis leads No. 14 Indiana against Michigan State after 26-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (16-10, 8-7 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Indiana Hoosiers (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (16-10, 8-7 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Indiana visits the Michigan State Spartans after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 26 points in Indiana’s 71-68 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Spartans have gone 10-2 in home games. Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten with 14.6 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 5.8.

The Hoosiers are 10-6 in conference play. Indiana ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 38.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Hauser is averaging 13.9 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Jackson-Davis is averaging 20.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and three blocks for the Hoosiers. Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.