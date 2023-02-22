Jackson and South Carolina host No. 2 Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (23-4, 13-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Alabama Crimson Tide (23-4, 13-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -17.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide after Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 82-73 win over the LSU Tigers.

The Gamecocks are 6-7 on their home court. South Carolina averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Crimson Tide are 13-1 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 20-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Gamecocks and Crimson Tide face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Gamecocks. Jackson is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Brandon Miller is averaging 18.7 points and eight rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

