IUPUI hosts Green Bay following Counter’s 22-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (2-21, 1-11 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-21, 0-13 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -4; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI plays the Green Bay Phoenix after Jlynn Counter scored 22 points in IUPUI’s 72-69 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Jaguars have gone 2-8 in home games. IUPUI has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Phoenix are 1-11 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay allows 76.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Osten is averaging 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Jaguars. Counter is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Randy Tucker averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc. Cade Meyer is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 69.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 59.4 points, 24.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

