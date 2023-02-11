IUPUI faces Northern Kentucky following Counter’s 22-point game

IUPUI Jaguars (4-22, 1-14 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (15-11, 10-5 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

IUPUI Jaguars (4-22, 1-14 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (15-11, 10-5 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI plays the Northern Kentucky Norse after Jlynn Counter scored 22 points in IUPUI’s 103-71 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Norse have gone 12-3 at home. Northern Kentucky averages 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Jaguars are 1-14 against Horizon opponents. IUPUI ranks ninth in the Horizon with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Osten averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Brandon is averaging 6.3 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Counter is averaging 14.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 68.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

