Iowa visits No. 15 Indiana after Hood-Schifino’s 35-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Iowa Hawkeyes (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -5.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Indiana hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes after Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 35 points in Indiana’s 79-71 win against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Hoosiers have gone 14-1 at home. Indiana scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Hawkeyes are 10-8 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa is seventh in the Big Ten shooting 33.9% from deep. Carter Kingsbury paces the Hawkeyes shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller Kopp averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 54.3% and averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Kris Murray is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 20.2 points and eight rebounds. Filip Rebraca is averaging 15 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

