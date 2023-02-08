Iowa visits No. 1 Purdue following Edey’s 33-point showing

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue faces the Iowa Hawkeyes after Zach Edey scored 33 points in Purdue’s 79-74 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Boilermakers have gone 11-1 at home. Purdue has a 17-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Hawkeyes have gone 7-5 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Boilermakers and Hawkeyes face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is averaging 22.4 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Kris Murray is scoring 20.5 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hawkeyes. Filip Rebraca is averaging 14.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 56.8% over the past 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 70.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

