Iowa hosts Michigan State following Walker’s 23-point performance

Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State plays the Iowa Hawkeyes after Tyson Walker scored 23 points in Michigan State’s 80-65 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 13-2 in home games. Iowa has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Spartans are 9-7 in Big Ten play. Michigan State has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray is averaging 20 points and eight rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Walker is averaging 14 points for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

