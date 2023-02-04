Iowa hosts Illinois following Sandfort’s 20-point outing

Illinois Fighting Illini (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 2:30 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -3; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces the Illinois Fighting Illini after Payton Sandfort scored 20 points in Iowa’s 86-70 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Hawkeyes are 11-2 on their home court. Iowa is second in the Big Ten with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Filip Rebraca averaging 3.0.

The Fighting Illini are 7-4 in conference play. Illinois ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 13.5 assists per game led by Coleman Hawkins averaging 3.3.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray is averaging 20.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Rebraca is averaging 14.2 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 44.3% and averaging 17.2 points for the Fighting Illini. Matthew Mayer is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.