Iowa faces Illinois following Sandfort’s 20-point performance

Illinois Fighting Illini (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces the Illinois Fighting Illini after Payton Sandfort scored 20 points in Iowa’s 86-70 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Hawkeyes have gone 11-2 in home games. Iowa scores 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are 7-4 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

The Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray is averaging 20.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Filip Rebraca is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Matthew Mayer is averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

