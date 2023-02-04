Iona visits Fairfield following Clayton’s 20-point game

Iona Gaels (15-7, 8-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-12, 6-6 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona…

Iona Gaels (15-7, 8-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-12, 6-6 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces the Fairfield Stags after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 20 points in Iona’s 81-51 win against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Stags are 5-4 in home games. Fairfield ranks sixth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds. Supreme Cook leads the Stags with 8.5 boards.

The Gaels have gone 8-3 against MAAC opponents. Iona ranks seventh in the MAAC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 9.5 points. Cook is shooting 53.7% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Fairfield.

Clayton is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Gaels. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

