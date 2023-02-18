Iona faces Saint Peter’s after Clayton’s 23-point game

Iona Gaels (19-7, 12-3 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-14, 5-10 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Iona Gaels (19-7, 12-3 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-14, 5-10 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona takes on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 23 points in Iona’s 71-60 win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Peacocks are 7-4 in home games. Saint Peter’s has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Gaels are 12-3 against conference opponents. Iona ranks seventh in the MAAC shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Dasher is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging 9.3 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 34.6% over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Clayton is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 16.6 points and 1.7 steals. Nelly Junior Joseph is shooting 55.0% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

