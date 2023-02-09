Iona faces Canisius on 3-game win streak

Iona Gaels (16-7, 9-3 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-17, 3-10 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iona Gaels (16-7, 9-3 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-17, 3-10 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Gaels take on Canisius.

The Golden Griffins are 3-6 on their home court. Canisius is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

The Gaels are 9-3 in MAAC play. Iona is fourth in the MAAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xzavier Long is averaging 7.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Jamir Moultrie is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Daniss Jenkins is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Gaels. Joseph is averaging 16.1 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

