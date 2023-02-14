Indiana State visits UIC following Jackson’s 21-point performance

Indiana State Sycamores (18-9, 11-5 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-17, 2-14 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

Indiana State Sycamores (18-9, 11-5 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-17, 2-14 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces the Indiana State Sycamores after Jalen Jackson scored 21 points in UIC’s 98-71 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Flames have gone 6-6 at home. UIC is seventh in the MVC with 12.7 assists per game led by Trevante Anderson averaging 3.4.

The Sycamores are 11-5 in conference play. Indiana State leads the MVC scoring 78.9 points per game while shooting 47.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Carter is shooting 45.0% and averaging 16.2 points for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sycamores. Cooper Neese is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 1-9, averaging 67.7 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

