Indiana State visits Jackson and UIC

Indiana State Sycamores (18-9, 11-5 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-17, 2-14 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Indiana State Sycamores (18-9, 11-5 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-17, 2-14 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -9.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts the Indiana State Sycamores after Jalen Jackson scored 21 points in UIC’s 98-71 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Flames have gone 6-6 in home games. UIC is 3-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sycamores have gone 11-5 against MVC opponents. Indiana State leads the MVC scoring 78.9 points per game while shooting 47.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Okani is averaging 11.7 points and seven rebounds for the Flames. Filip is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

Courvoisier McCauley is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Sycamores. Robbie Avila is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 1-9, averaging 67.7 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

