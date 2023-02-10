Indiana State plays Northern Iowa on 4-game win streak

Indiana State Sycamores (17-9, 10-5 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-13, 8-7 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Indiana State Sycamores (17-9, 10-5 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-13, 8-7 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Sycamores take on Northern Iowa.

The Panthers have gone 8-5 at home. Northern Iowa ranks fifth in the MVC with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Tytan Anderson averaging 8.6.

The Sycamores are 10-5 against conference opponents. Indiana State averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Cameron Henry with 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Anderson is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Henry is averaging 10.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Sycamores. Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

