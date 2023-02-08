Indiana State hosts Valparaiso after Krikke’s 27-point showing

Valparaiso Beacons (10-15, 4-10 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (16-9, 9-5 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Valparaiso Beacons (10-15, 4-10 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (16-9, 9-5 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -13; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits the Indiana State Sycamores after Ben Krikke scored 27 points in Valparaiso’s 85-82 overtime loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Sycamores have gone 9-3 at home. Indiana State is the top team in the MVC with 15.7 assists per game led by Cameron Henry averaging 3.9.

The Beacons are 4-10 in conference matchups. Valparaiso is the best team in the MVC scoring 11.2 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is averaging 10.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Sycamores. Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Krikke is averaging 18.5 points and six rebounds for the Beacons. Quinton Green is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.