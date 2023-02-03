Indiana State hosts Moore and Murray State

Murray State Racers (13-10, 8-5 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (15-9, 8-5 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Murray State Racers (13-10, 8-5 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (15-9, 8-5 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits the Indiana State Sycamores after Brian Moore Jr. scored 25 points in Murray State’s 83-82 win against the Belmont Bruins.

The Sycamores have gone 8-3 at home. Indiana State leads the MVC with 77.8 points and is shooting 47.6%.

The Racers are 8-5 in conference games. Murray State is third in the MVC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courvoisier McCauley is shooting 43.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Sycamores. Cameron Henry is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Rob Perry is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Racers. Jamari Smith is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Racers: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

