Indiana State hosts Missouri State following Bledson’s 20-point performance

Missouri State Bears (15-14, 11-8 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (20-10, 13-6 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces the Missouri State Bears after Xavier Bledson scored 20 points in Indiana State’s 89-88 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Sycamores are 11-3 in home games. Indiana State is second in the MVC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Courvoisier McCauley averaging 4.9.

The Bears are 11-8 in MVC play. Missouri State is third in the MVC allowing 63.7 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Henry is averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Sycamores. McCauley is averaging 16.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

Donovan Clay is shooting 46.4% and averaging 11.8 points for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

