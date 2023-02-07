Indiana State hosts Krikke and Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (10-15, 4-10 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (16-9, 9-5 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Valparaiso Beacons (10-15, 4-10 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (16-9, 9-5 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on the Indiana State Sycamores after Ben Krikke scored 27 points in Valparaiso’s 85-82 overtime loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Sycamores have gone 9-3 in home games. Indiana State leads the MVC averaging 35.6 points in the paint. Robbie Avila leads the Sycamores scoring 6.6.

The Beacons are 4-10 in MVC play. Valparaiso has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Henry is averaging 10.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Sycamores. Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 16.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Krikke is scoring 18.5 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.