Incarnate Word hosts Houston Christian following Klanjscek’s 30-point showing

Houston Christian Huskies (7-18, 4-8 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-14, 5-7 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian faces the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Maks Klanjscek scored 30 points in Houston Christian’s 91-68 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Cardinals are 6-5 on their home court. Incarnate Word has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies have gone 4-8 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian gives up 83.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Cisse averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Charlie Yoder is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Brycen Long is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Huskies. Bonke Maring is averaging 14 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.