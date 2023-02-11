Incarnate Word hosts Houston Christian after Klanjscek’s 30-point showing

Houston Christian Huskies (7-18, 4-8 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-14, 5-7 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Houston Christian Huskies (7-18, 4-8 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-14, 5-7 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Incarnate Word -3.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian visits the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Maks Klanjscek scored 30 points in Houston Christian’s 91-68 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Cardinals are 6-5 in home games. Incarnate Word is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Huskies are 4-8 against conference opponents. Houston Christian ranks second in the Southland with 14.5 assists per game led by Andrew King averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Cisse averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Charlie Yoder is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Brycen Long is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Huskies. Bonke Maring is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

