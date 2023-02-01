Incarnate Word hosts Caldwell and SE Louisiana

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-12, 4-5 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (13-9, 7-2 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-12, 4-5 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (13-9, 7-2 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana hosts the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Nick Caldwell scored 21 points in SE Louisiana’s 80-64 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions have gone 8-2 in home games. SE Louisiana scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Cardinals have gone 4-5 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is fourth in the Southland giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Anderson is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Lions. Matthew Strange is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Jonathan Cisse is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cardinals. Trey Miller is averaging 11.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

