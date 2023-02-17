Illinois visits Jackson-Davis and No. 14 Indiana

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Indiana hosts the Illinois Fighting Illini after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points in Indiana’s 64-62 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Hoosiers have gone 13-1 in home games. Indiana is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Illini have gone 8-6 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Miller Kopp is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 43.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Fighting Illini. Matthew Mayer is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

