Illinois hosts Minnesota after Mayer’s 24-point outing

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-17, 1-13 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-17, 1-13 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -14.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Matthew Mayer scored 24 points in Illinois’ 71-68 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 12-2 in home games. Illinois averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Golden Gophers are 1-13 in Big Ten play. Minnesota averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Mayer is averaging 14.0 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Jamison Battle averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc. Dawson Garcia is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 1-9, averaging 56.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

