Idaho State visits Towt and Northern Arizona

Idaho State Bengals (8-15, 5-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-18, 2-9 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Carson Towt scored 23 points in Northern Arizona’s 67-66 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-5 at home. Northern Arizona ranks sixth in the Big Sky shooting 35.1% from downtown, led by Diego Campisano shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bengals are 5-5 in Big Sky play. Idaho State is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cole is shooting 41.3% and averaging 17.2 points for the Lumberjacks. Xavier Fuller is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Brock Mackenzie is averaging 12.9 points for the Bengals. Brayden Parker is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

