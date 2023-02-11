Idaho State faces Montana State on 3-game home slide

Montana State Bobcats (17-9, 10-3 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-16, 6-6 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (17-9, 10-3 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-16, 6-6 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho State -6; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State hosts Montana State looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Bengals are 5-6 in home games. Idaho State ranks sixth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Bobcats are 10-3 in Big Sky play. Montana State scores 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Mackenzie is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bengals. Brayden Parker is averaging 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

Darius Brown II is averaging 8.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Raequan Battle is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.