Idaho hosts Montana after Moody’s 23-point game

Montana Grizzlies (15-13, 9-7 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (10-20, 4-13 Big Sky) Moscow; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Montana Grizzlies (15-13, 9-7 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (10-20, 4-13 Big Sky)

Moscow; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays the Idaho Vandals after Aanen Moody scored 23 points in Montana’s 74-72 win over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vandals have gone 6-9 at home.

The Grizzlies are 9-7 in Big Sky play. Montana averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yusef Salih is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 6.8 points. Isaac Jones is averaging 20 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Idaho.

Josh Bannan is averaging 15 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Grizzlies. Moody is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 25.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.