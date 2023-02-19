Hunter, Central Arkansas Sugar Bears take on the Bellarmine Knights

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-19, 4-11 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (12-16, 7-8 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-19, 4-11 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (12-16, 7-8 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -8; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts Central Arkansas in a matchup of ASUN teams.

The Knights are 7-6 in home games. Bellarmine has an 8-14 record against teams over .500.

The Bears are 4-11 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas has a 2-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Knights and Bears match up Sunday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juston Betz is averaging 8.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Camren Hunter is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 15.2 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

