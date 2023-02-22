Huefner leads Sam Houston against Cal Baptist after 20-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (16-12, 7-7 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (20-6, 10-4 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (16-12, 7-7 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (20-6, 10-4 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after Cameron Huefner scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 64-59 win against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Bearkats have gone 9-1 at home. Sam Houston is sixth in the WAC with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Qua Grant averaging 8.0.

The Lancers are 7-7 in conference matchups. Cal Baptist is 8-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bearkats and Lancers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donte Powers is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 11.3 points. Grant is averaging 13.6 points, 3.7 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Taran Armstrong is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Riley Battin is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

