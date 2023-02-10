Hubbard leads Western Michigan against Northern Illinois after 20-point showing

Western Michigan Broncos (6-18, 2-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (10-14, 6-5 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (6-18, 2-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (10-14, 6-5 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces the Northern Illinois Huskies after Seth Hubbard scored 20 points in Western Michigan’s 85-78 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Huskies are 3-5 on their home court. Northern Illinois is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Broncos are 2-9 in MAC play. Western Michigan averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is scoring 15.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Huskies. Zarigue Nutter is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Lamar Norman Jr. is scoring 17.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Broncos. Titus Wright is averaging 9.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 61.9% over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 75.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

