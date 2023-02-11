Hubbard leads Western Michigan against Northern Illinois after 20-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (6-18, 2-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (10-14, 6-5 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Michigan Broncos (6-18, 2-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (10-14, 6-5 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Illinois -4; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces the Northern Illinois Huskies after Seth Hubbard scored 20 points in Western Michigan’s 85-78 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Huskies have gone 3-5 at home. Northern Illinois allows 75.5 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 2-9 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is scoring 15.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Huskies. Zarigue Nutter is averaging 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Lamar Norman Jr. is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Broncos. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 75.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

