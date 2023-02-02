Howard and Michigan host Northwestern

Michigan Wolverines (11-10, 5-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Michigan Wolverines (11-10, 5-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -3.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan visits the Northwestern Wildcats after Jett Howard scored 21 points in Michigan’s 83-61 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Wildcats have gone 10-3 at home. Northwestern is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolverines are 5-5 in Big Ten play. Michigan scores 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is shooting 38.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Hunter Dickinson is scoring 17.7 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wolverines. Howard is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

