Houston Christian visits Murdix and Texas A&M-CC

Houston Christian Huskies (7-17, 4-7 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-9, 8-3 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M-CC -13.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hosts the Houston Christian Huskies after Terrion Murdix scored 23 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 83-72 win over the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Islanders are 10-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Isaac Mushila averaging 9.8.

The Huskies are 4-7 in Southland play. Houston Christian ranks third in the Southland shooting 36.8% from downtown. Brycen Long leads the Huskies shooting 41.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Tennyson is averaging 14.9 points for the Islanders. Mushila is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Andrew King is averaging 8.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Huskies. Long is averaging 16.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

