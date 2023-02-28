Houston Christian hosts SE Louisiana after Anderson’s 24-point outing

SE Louisiana Lions (17-13, 11-6 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (10-20, 7-10 Southland) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SE Louisiana Lions (17-13, 11-6 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (10-20, 7-10 Southland)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana faces the Houston Christian Huskies after Boogie Anderson scored 24 points in SE Louisiana’s 78-75 overtime victory over the McNeese Cowboys.

The Huskies are 8-7 on their home court. Houston Christian is sixth in the Southland with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Bonke Maring averaging 2.4.

The Lions are 11-6 against conference opponents. SE Louisiana ranks second in the Southland with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Roger McFarlane averaging 6.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Long is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Maks Klanjscek is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Anderson is averaging 14.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Lions. McFarlane is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 77.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

