House, High Point Panthers to visit Clemons, Campbell Fighting Camels

High Point Panthers (11-13, 3-9 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (10-14, 5-7 Big South) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

High Point Panthers (11-13, 3-9 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (10-14, 5-7 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -6.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Ricky Clemons and the Campbell Fighting Camels host Jaden House and the High Point Panthers in Big South play Wednesday.

The Fighting Camels are 5-6 in home games. Campbell is fourth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.2 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Panthers are 3-9 in Big South play. High Point is the Big South leader with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ahmard Harvey averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Pal is averaging 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Devon Dunn is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

House is averaging 17.8 points for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.