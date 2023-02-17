House and High Point host South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (13-13, 8-7 Big South) at High Point Panthers (12-15, 4-11 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (13-13, 8-7 Big South) at High Point Panthers (12-15, 4-11 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Jaden House scored 21 points in High Point’s 71-69 victory against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Panthers are 8-5 in home games. High Point gives up 78.0 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 8-7 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is 7-6 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant Randleman is averaging 8.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Panthers. House is averaging 15.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games for High Point.

Trae Broadnax is averaging 10.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.