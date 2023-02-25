Holy Cross hosts Army after Rucker’s 24-point showing

Army Black Knights (15-15, 9-8 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (10-20, 7-10 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Army Black Knights (15-15, 9-8 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (10-20, 7-10 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces the Holy Cross Crusaders after Jalen Rucker scored 24 points in Army’s 73-67 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Crusaders have gone 6-8 at home. Holy Cross has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Black Knights have gone 9-8 against Patriot opponents. Army ranks third in the Patriot with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Ethan Roberts averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerrale Gates is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 13.9 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Rucker is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.