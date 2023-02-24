Holmes and Dayton host George Mason

George Mason Patriots (16-12, 8-7 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (19-9, 11-4 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (16-12, 8-7 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (19-9, 11-4 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton faces the George Mason Patriots after Daron Holmes scored 22 points in Dayton’s 72-54 victory against the UMass Minutemen.

The Flyers have gone 13-1 in home games. Dayton is fourth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 33.5 rebounds. Toumani Camara leads the Flyers with 8.9 boards.

The Patriots are 8-7 in A-10 play. George Mason ranks fourth in the A-10 with 14.2 assists per game led by Ronald Polite averaging 3.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Brea is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 7.2 points. Holmes is shooting 60.6% and averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games for Dayton.

Polite is averaging 10.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Patriots. Josh Oduro is averaging 16.8 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 59.2% over the past 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Patriots: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.