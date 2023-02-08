Hofstra visits Northeastern after Doherty’s 22-point game

Hofstra Pride (17-8, 10-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (8-14, 4-7 CAA) Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern…

Hofstra Pride (17-8, 10-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (8-14, 4-7 CAA)

Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -6.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on the Hofstra Pride after Chris Doherty scored 22 points in Northeastern’s 74-73 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Huskies have gone 4-5 in home games. Northeastern allows 70.6 points and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Pride have gone 10-2 against CAA opponents. Hofstra leads the CAA with 14.0 assists. Jaquan Carlos paces the Pride with 4.5.

The Huskies and Pride match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16 points for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Aaron Estrada is scoring 21.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Pride: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

