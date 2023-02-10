Hobbs leads Morgan State against North Carolina Central after 24-point game

Morgan State Bears (12-11, 4-3 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (10-11, 3-4 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Morgan State Bears (12-11, 4-3 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (10-11, 3-4 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits the North Carolina Central Eagles after Kameron Hobbs scored 24 points in Morgan State’s 75-65 win against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles have gone 9-1 at home. North Carolina Central is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 4-3 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is third in the MEAC scoring 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Malik Miller averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Monroe averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Justin Wright is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Isaiah Burke is shooting 46.0% and averaging 19.7 points for the Bears. Hobbs is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.