Hinson leads Pittsburgh against Virginia Tech after 21-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (19-7, 12-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (15-11, 5-10 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (19-7, 12-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (15-11, 5-10 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Blake Hinson scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 77-58 victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Hokies have gone 11-3 in home games. Virginia Tech ranks fifth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Panthers have gone 12-3 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Basile is averaging 16.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Nelly Cummings is averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Panthers. Hinson is averaging 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.