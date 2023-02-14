Hill leads Fresno State against No. 21 San Diego State after 20-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (20-5, 11-2 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (9-15, 5-8 MWC) Fresno, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (20-5, 11-2 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (9-15, 5-8 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts the No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs after Isaiah Hill scored 20 points in Fresno State’s 77-66 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-4 in home games. Fresno State is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

The Aztecs are 11-2 in conference matchups. San Diego State is fourth in the MWC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Nathan Mensah averaging 6.0.

The Bulldogs and Aztecs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemarl Baker Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Hill is shooting 43.0% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games for Fresno State.

Matt Bradley is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.2 points for the Aztecs. Adam Seiko is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 25.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

