Hill, Fresno State Bulldogs to host Stevens and the Colorado State Rams

Colorado State Rams (11-15, 3-10 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (9-16, 5-9 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (11-15, 3-10 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (9-16, 5-9 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Hill and the Fresno State Bulldogs host Isaiah Stevens and the Colorado State Rams.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-5 in home games. Fresno State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Rams have gone 3-10 against MWC opponents. Colorado State leads the MWC with 17.5 assists. Stevens leads the Rams with 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaih Moore is averaging 11.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Hill is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Stevens is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18.7 points and 6.8 assists. John Tonje is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.