Hightower leads Winthrop against Gardner-Webb after 23-point game

Winthrop Eagles (11-16, 6-8 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-11, 10-4 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Winthrop Eagles (11-16, 6-8 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-11, 10-4 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Cory Hightower scored 23 points in Winthrop’s 79-70 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 8-3 in home games. Gardner-Webb is sixth in the Big South with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kareem Reid averaging 1.8.

The Eagles are 6-8 in Big South play. Winthrop ranks eighth in the Big South with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kelton Talford averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: DQ Nicholas is averaging 12.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Kasen Harrison is averaging 10.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Eagles. Talford is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.