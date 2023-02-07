Hightower and Winthrop host UNC Asheville

Winthrop Eagles (11-14, 6-6 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (18-7, 10-2 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Winthrop Eagles (11-14, 6-6 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (18-7, 10-2 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Cory Hightower scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 69-66 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 in home games. UNC Asheville ranks sixth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Eagles are 6-6 in conference matchups. Winthrop has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is averaging 20.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Kasen Harrison is averaging 10.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Kelton Talford is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 25.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

